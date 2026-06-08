Rhode Island FC, the Guild Brewing Company Launch 2026 Watch Party Series Ahead of World's Biggest Soccer Tournament

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Ahead of the World's Biggest Soccer Tournament kicking off on June 11, Rhode Island FC announced today its 2026 Watch Party Series, in partnership with The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket. RIFC will host three free, ticketed watch parties featuring six international games throughout June, creating a fun-filled atmosphere for soccer fans around the Ocean State to celebrate the global tournament with Rhode Island FC.

"We are excited to welcome international visitors to our community and celebrate this summer's tournament with our supporters," said Rhode Island FC Interim President Sean Carey. "Our Watch Party Series is a great opportunity to bring together fans from across Rhode Island, and The Guild has been a wonderful partner in making that possible. We cannot wait to share the excitement of this tournament with everyone this summer."

RIFC will host watch parties at The Guild for the following games:

Sunday, June 14

* 1 p.m.: Germany vs. Curaçao * 4 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Japan

Claim your FREE ticket for June 14.

Friday, June 19

* 3 p.m.: USA vs. Australia * 6 p.m.: Scotland vs. Morocco

Claim your FREE ticket for June 19.

Saturday, June 27

* 5 p.m.: Panama vs. England * 7:30 p.m.: Colombia vs. Portugal

Claim your FREE ticket for June 27.

Rhode Island's favorite mascot, Chip the Harbor Seal, will be in attendance throughout the Watch Party Series, which will feature a full lineup of interactive games and activities. Fans can enjoy cornhole, free face painting, a kids art station and much more, along with photo opportunities next to giant RIFC letters and an RIFC jersey cutout. Attendees will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes at RIFC's spin-the-wheel station.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2026

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