Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and United Soccer League™ Launch Year Two of Hometown Heroes Program

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







Phoenix, Ariz. - Best Western Hotels & Resorts, a globally recognized hospitality brand, and the United Soccer League (USL) today announced the return of the Hometown Heroes program for a second consecutive year, continuing their shared commitment to celebrating individuals who use soccer as a force for positive change in their communities.

"Hometown Heroes captures the spirit of how sports can inspire beyond the field," said Joelle Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Best Western. "After seeing how these stories resonate in local neighborhoods, we're proud to grow this effort with the United Soccer League and continue shining a light on individuals creating real change. This program reflects a commitment to recognizing local leaders who show up for others every day. We celebrate five new finalists who exemplify the very best in mentorship, inclusion, youth development and community impact."

Each finalist will be featured through dedicated storytelling content throughout the season, culminating in a fan voting period and winner announcement later this year. The 2026 Hometown Heroes finalists include:

Rachel Jolly, Foundation Program & Marketing Director, Tampa Bay Sun FC

Leads free youth soccer clinics and outreach programming through the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, reaching more than 2,000 children across Tampa Bay.

Haley Briskey, President, Millennium Soccer Club, nominated by Forward Madison FC

Expands access to affordable youth soccer programming for children in lower-income and ethnically diverse neighborhoods throughout Madison, Wisconsin.

Nil Vinyals, Midfielder, Spokane Velocity FC

Co-founded the Inspire Soccer League, the first national competitive soccer league dedicated to athletes with intellectual impairment.

Hannah Davison, Defender, Dallas Trinity FC

Volunteers with organizations supporting children's hospitals, homelessness initiatives and domestic violence survivors throughout North Texas.

Sandra Navarro Davalos, Manager, Community Relations, NY Cosmos

Organizes youth soccer clinics and neighborhood initiatives while leading a cultural arts collective providing free arts programming for local families.

"This year's finalists are expanding access to sport, creating inclusive opportunities, and uplifting youth, families and underserved communities through soccer and service," said Josh Keller, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships at USL. "Together with Best Western, we're proud to spotlight those who are making a meaningful difference in our markets across the country."

Expanding on a Successful Inaugural Year

The return of the Hometown Heroes program follows an exceptional inaugural year in 2025, when Detroit City FC's Maxwell Murray was named the first-ever Hometown Hero. Since receiving the program's $12,500 grant, Murray has continued expanding the Urban Football League, the grassroots organization he founded to empower Detroit youth through soccer, sportsmanship and connection.

"This program has allowed us to continue investing directly into Detroit in lasting ways," said Murray. "We've been able to support young people not just through soccer, but through coaching, education and access to opportunities that can help shape their futures."

Murray has helped provide fresh food and resources to local families while also supporting youth participants through mentorship and scholarship opportunities. Most recently, the organization provided two Detroit high school students with $500 scholarships to support their paths toward graduation, higher education and entrepreneurship.

For more information, visit bestwestern.com and uslsoccer.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.