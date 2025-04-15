Munoz Helps Quakes Walk It Off

April 15, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Samuel Munoz had a three-hit day and knocked in the game-winner, as the Quakes stayed perfect at LoanMart Field in 2025, taking a 4-3 win over the San Jose Giants in ten innings on Tuesday afternoon.

Munoz smashed a Ryan Slater offering down the first-base line to lead off the tenth inning, scoring Mike Sirota, who opened the inning at second base. The win for the Quakes is their second straight overall and keeps them a perfect 4-0 at home.

Munoz drove in the game's first run too, as he singled home Kellon Lindsey in the first inning, as the Quakes tied the game at 1-1.

Rancho took a 3-1 lead in the fifth, but saw the Giants tie the game with a run in the sixth and another in the seventh.

In the tenth, Logan Tabeling (1-0) stranded the inherited runner at third base, tossing a scoreless frame to earn his first win of the year.

Quakes' starter Samuel Sanchez was strong in his first home start of the year, allowing just one run on six hits over 4.2 innings, striking out six along the way.

The Quakes (6-4) will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) to the hill on Wednesday, as he'll take on San Jose's Niko Mazza (0-0) in game two of the series at 6:30pm. Wednesday is Bark in the Ballpark, sponsored by Raising Cane's, as four-legged friends are welcome with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.