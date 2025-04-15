Fresno Grizzlies Gearing up for a Week of Fun and Baseball Action at Chukchansi Park

April 15, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies continue their action-packed April schedule with a six-game homestand at Chukchansi Park against the Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres Affiliate), from Tuesday, April 15 to Sunday, April 20. Fans can anticipate an exciting series highlighted by Zoo Night, Friday Night Fireworks, and a special Halfway to Halloween celebration featuring multiple fun promotions.

Series Highlights:

Friday, April 18 - Zoo Night and Fireworks

The Grizzlies team up with Fresno Chaffee Zoo for Zoo Night, bringing wild fun to Chukchansi Park. Fans can look forward to animal-themed entertainment and activities throughout the evening. The night concludes with spectacular Friday Night Fireworks presented by Community Health System, lighting up the downtown Fresno skyline.

Saturday, April 19 - Halfway to Halloween & More

Celebrate Halfway to Halloween with spooky fun and family-friendly festivities all night long. Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes (no masks, please). Additionally, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Clear Bag, presented by Van-G Logistics. It's also Bounce House Bonanza Night, courtesy of Bounce House Bonanza, offering fun-filled bounce houses and inflatable games for kids of all ages. The evening will feature the first of 3 Community Outreach Nights this season, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, highlighting local organizations and community partners.

Tickets for this homestand and all 2025 Fresno Grizzlies home games are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. For more information or to purchase season ticket memberships, please call 559-320-HITS(4487).

