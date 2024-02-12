Multi-Platinum Alt-Rock Band 'The All-American Rejects' Coming to Four Winds Field April 20

SOUTH BEND, IN - Baseball won't be the only event at Four Winds Field as the 2024 season begins in April. Multi-platinum alternative rock band 'The All-American Rejects' will host a concert at Four Winds Field on April 20. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. The concert will kick off the University of Notre Dame's IDEA Week, an annual event that celebrates innovation, entrepreneurs, and the incubation of world-changing ideas.

'The All-American Rejects', known for hits like 'Move Along', 'Dirty Little Secret', 'It Ends Tonight', and more, have been performing since 1999 after being formed in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Lead singer Tyson Ritter has been with the band since its inception, and is joined by Nick Wheeler, Mike Kennerty, and Chris Gaylor. The band has released four studio albums, with their debut record, 'The All-American Rejects', achieving RIAA platinum status. To date, they have sold over 10 million albums, with over seven million monthly listeners digitally on Spotify.

"We're excited not only to kick off the concert season in Michiana with a well-known group like The All-American Rejects, but to continue our great partnership with the University of Notre Dame," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "IDEA Week isn't just about the students, it's a community initiative. It's about bringing people across Michiana together to share ideas and learn how to be innovative. Bringing the community together and providing top quality entertainment is what we strive for every year. This concert is the perfect match for us."

Tickets start at $44.00 and go on sale on Friday, February 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased by visiting IDEAWeekConcert.com or at the Four Winds Field Box Office. South Bend Cubs Newsletter subscribers will get access to a special presale event on Wednesday, February 14 at 10:00 a.m. All subscribers will receive an email with a presale code. Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Newsletter.

SPECIAL EARLY BIRD OFFER: Anyone who purchases tickets between February 16 and February 23, will receive a 15% discount. This includes all ticket levels. After 10:00 a.m. on February 23, all tickets are regular price.

A limited number of Premium Pit VIP tickets will be available which includes a two hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet (grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, mac and cheese, and cookies) along with complimentary beer, wine, & soda.

Premium VIP Pit - $109.00 + ticket fees

Pit - $79.00 + ticket fees

Field GA - $64 + ticket fees

Lower-Level Seating Bowl - $59 + ticket fees

Upper-Level Seating Bowl - $44 + ticket fees

Additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

Now in its sixth year, IDEA Week runs from April 20 - 26 and hosted by Notre Dame, the South Bend-Elkhart region, Starting Small Summit and various community organizations and businesses. Events will be held at the Century Center in downtown South Bend and other locations throughout the South Bend-Elkhart Region and will be open to the public. Find more information and register for updates visit IDEAweek.com.

Opening Night at Four Winds Field is set for Tuesday, April 9 at 7:05 PM against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. With the first pitch of the home calendar set to be thrown just 11 days prior to 'The All-American Rejects' rocking the house, the first month of the 2024 campaign will be one of the most anticipated April's in South Bend Cubs history.

