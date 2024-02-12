All-Inclusive VIP Tickets Now Available on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop

SOUTH BEND, IN - Tickets to a popular hangout at Four Winds Field are available now. Fans can purchase an all-inclusive ticket for up to four select games on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop on top of the Ivy at Berlin Place. Dates include May 23, June 18, July 3, and August 8.

The ticket to the game includes a two-hour ballpark buffet, a South Bend Cubs hat, cash bar, private restrooms and the best view at Four Winds Field. Tickets are only $30 and provide a unique opportunity for fans and the general public to experience the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop.

The two-hour ballpark buffet included with the ticket is served on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop and includes burgers, hot dogs, chips, soda, water, and lemonade. Fans enjoying the game can still gain access to all the amenities and features of Four Winds Field with their game ticket. Guests can enter and exit as they wish between the Rooftop and the ballpark.

The United Federal Credit Union Rooftop, located just outside of the stadium in left field, provides a space for larger groups to enjoy a South Bend Cubs game or non-gameday event with a one-of-a-kind view of Four Winds Field and Downtown South Bend. The space can accommodate group sizes from 50 to 300 people.

Visit the South Bend Cubs Box Office, call (574) 235-9988, or go to SouthBendCubs.com to purchase your ticket package today.

