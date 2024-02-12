Registration Now Open for the 2024 Meijer Baseball Academy

SOUTH BEND, IN - At the Chicago Cubs Spring Training Complex in Mesa, Arizona, Major League Baseball players are stretching out and working with a team of coaches to get ready for the baseball season. In South Bend, parents can now register their kids for one of the two South Bend Cubs summer training camps! The 2024 Meijer Baseball Academy registration is now open. Session one runs from June 19-21 and session two runs from August 7-9.

Based off feedback from parents and campers, the camp is open to kids ages 7-13. Over the course of the three-day camp, participants will learn fundamentals about hitting, pitching, fielding (infield and outfield), catching, and base running. Due to the high number of participants, and to provide proper instruction, each Baseball Academy session is limited to 80 kids per session.

Each participant will receive a Meijer Baseball Academy t-shirt, a South Bend Cubs hat, lunch after each day of camp, and four tickets to a South Bend Cubs game. Attendees from the first camp will receive tickets for the game on June 20 and campers from the second session will receive tickets for August 8. All Meijer Baseball Academy campers will take part in a pre-game recognition on the field.

The registration fee for one, three-day session is $150 per child if registered before June 1, 2024. All participants who register on and after June 1, 2024 will be charged $175 per child. The same skills are taught at both camps and parents only need to register for one session. One payment is complete, parents will receive an order confirmation along with a link to add their child's information.

Thanks to our partners at Meijer, the South Bend Cubs will hold a contest to award free admission to two lucky kids. Contest details will be available on the Cubs Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages in May.

Check-in for the first day (June 19 or August 7) of the session will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with lunch at 11:50 a.m. and pickup at noon. The deadline to register session one is May 22 and the deadline for session two is July 3. Click here to sign up and then click on the session register button under Session 1 or Session 2. Registration is only available online. Those who need assistance registering their camper can visit the Four Winds Field Main Office.

