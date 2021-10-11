Muldrow Named Halloween Parade Marshal

(York, Pa.): York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow has been named Grand Marshal of the 2021 York Halloween Parade presented by Traditions Bank. Parade officials announced today the York native will lead the 71st edition of the annual event when it kicks off Sunday, October 24, at 2 p.m. at the York Fairgrounds.

Born and raised in York, Muldrow is a second-generation police officer, and both generations have served on the streets of York City. Muldrow's career has spanned more than 20 decorated years and included stints on the municipal, county, and federal levels. He recently returned to the York City Police Department as Commissioner and won immediate community acclaim for using the role as a bridge to promote improved relations between the community and law enforcement, a building block to inspire the recruitment of underrepresented populations into public service careers, a platform for responsible reform throughout policing, and a conduit for social change.

For the previous decade, Muldrow served the York City School District, where he found his niche leading a team of School Resource Officers, developing programming and initiatives aimed at serving the community and supporting urban youth.

"Commissioner Muldrow puts the word 'service' in 'community service,'" said Eric Menzer, president of the York Revolution, which produces the parade. "He has galvanized the citizens of York - residents and businesses alike - with his tireless engagement on the streets and throughout the community. I don't know where he finds the time or gets the energy, but he is everywhere, and we are pleased to be able to recognize him for it with this unique honor."

Officials also announced the return of parade sponsor Menchey Music, which for the seventh year will offer store merchandise certificates to high school and junior high music programs that participate in the York Halloween Parade.

"Bands are essential to the spirit of the Halloween Parade, and Menchey's partnership helps us recognize their participation," said Menzer. "Joel Menchey and his team have been enthusiastic supporters of local musicians for a long time, and we're excited to have them back as parade supporters."

Marking its 71st march through downtown York, the parade will launch Sunday, October 24, at 2 p.m. from the York Fairgrounds and travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street.

