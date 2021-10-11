Blue Crabs Edge Ducks in Nailbiting Playoff Opener

October 11, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Chris Shaw of the Long Island Ducks gets a fist bump following his home run

(Long Island Ducks) Chris Shaw of the Long Island Ducks gets a fist bump following his home run(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 3-2 on Monday night in Game One of the North Division Championship Series. The Blue Crabs now lead the best-of-three series one game to none.

Southern Maryland took an early 2-0 lead in the third inning on Michael Baca's RBI double and Rubi Silva's RBI bunt single off Ducks starter Darin Downs. Chris Shaw cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the third with a solo home run to right field off Blue Crabs starter Kyle Murphy.

The Blue Crabs regained their two-run advantage in the fifth on Matt Hibbert's RBI single to center. The Ducks answered right back in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single to left by Vladimir Frias, making it a 3-2 ballgame. However, Long Island was unable to pull even.

Murphy (1-0) earned the win, tossing five and two-thirds innings of two-run ball, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout. Downs (0-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings with seven strikeouts. Mat Latos picked up his first save of the postseason despite conceding three hits in the ninth.

Shaw led the Flock offensively with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.

The North Division Championship Series now shifts to Waldorf, Md. where the Ducks will face the Blue Crabs in Game Two on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Scott Harkin (5-0, 3.42) takes the mound for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Kolton Mahoney (8-7, 7.05).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.