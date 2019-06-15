Muffley, Pitchers Stymie Birds

ABERDEEN, MD - Designated hitter Jordyn Muffley went 2-5 with three RBI, and Hudson Valley pitchers held Aberdeen to six hits in a 6-1win Saturday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Hudson Valley started the scoring in the first. Centerfielder K.V. Edwards began the game with a walk, stole second, then moved to third on a fly out. With two away, Muffley roped a two-out RBI single to center to score Edwards and give the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

Things stayed that way until the seventh when, with two out, second-baseman Cristhian Pedroza was hit with a pitch, then scored on an RBI triple to right by Edwards to up the lead to 2-0.

The Renegades would bust game open by scoring four runs in the ninth. After loading the bases with two out, Ironbirds reliever Jason Montville uncorked a wild pitch to score the runner from the third and move the other two runners up a base. Muffley followed that with a two-run single to left to make the score 5-0, before a walk and RBI double from catcher Carlos Vargas plated Muffley to end the scoring for Hudson Valley.

Aberdeen's lone run came in the bottom-half as leftfielder Jaylen Ferguson (1) led off the ninth inning with a solo-homerun to left to make the final tally 6-1.

It would be the only blemish of the night for Hudson Valley's pitchers as starter Zack Trageton and reliever Jose Roca combined to hold Aberdeen scoreless on four hits through eight innings. Each hurler allowed two hits and struck out four with Trageton earning the win to move to 1-0.

The loss went to Ironbirds starter Kevin Magee (0-1, who allowed a run on two hits over 3.2 innings. The southpaw also struck out three.

The Renegades registered seven hits with Muffley the only man to provide multiple base-knocks. The Ironbirds, meanwhile, had six hits; two singles from designated hitter Cody Roberts, and a single and double from centerfielder Johnny Rizer.

Hudson Valley now opens the home portion of their schedule on Sunday as they host the Lowell Spinners. First-pitch is slated for 4:05. The Renegades will send right-hander Rodolfo Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the hill against Spinners righty Aldo Ramirez (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, in person at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

