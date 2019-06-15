Spinners Fall to Tigers on Saturday Night

LOWELL, MA - After coming out on top on Opening Day, the Lowell Spinners (1-1) bested their Opening Day total of six runs by tallying seven in their second game of the season, but fell to the Connecticut Tigers (1-1) by a final score of 12-7 at LeLacheur Park on Saturday night.

Hector Velazquez made the start on the mound, his first rehab start, and went an inning allowing one hit, while striking out two. Yasel Santana followed Velazquez's performance with four strong innings, striking out as many batters as innings he pitched.

In the sixth inning, Santana was replaced by Hildemaro Requena with the bases full of Tigers and Alexis Garcia at the plate. Garcia took a 2-1 fastball over the wall in right center field, giving the Tigers a 7-3 lead.

The Spinners got their offensive charge from Nick Northcut, Juan Carlos Abreu, and Jonathan Diaz who provided nine hits between them and 8 total bases between them.

The Spinners got on the board in the second inning when Northcut took the ball the opposite way and doubled down the right field line, his fourth extra base hit of the season. The two-bagger drove in Abreu and gave Lowell an early 1-0 lead.

The Spinners were able to push across three runs in the bottom of the seventh when they loaded the bases up more than once. Abreu got the scoring with a single through the whole, and into right field, scoring Jonathan Diaz from third base. After Connecticut changed pitchers, Northcut followed with a single to left field, reloading the bases.

Following am Antoni Flores strikeout, Decker walked to make it a two-run game before Gilberto Jimenez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring JCA from third base and making it a one-run game.

The Spinners are back on the field Sunday, when they take on the Hudson Valley Renegades in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

