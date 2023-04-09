Mudcats Split Season Opening Series in Fayetteville

April 9, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Following two postponements, and despite wasting a two-run lead in the ninth, the Carolina Mudcats eventually won their season opening game 5-3 in ten innings versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in the first game of a de facto doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at SEGRA Stadium. The game originally began on Friday night but was suspended, rained out on Saturday and resumed on Sunday afternoon.

The Mudcats (1-0) took an early lead on Friday night and originally led 1-0 in the second after Kay-Lan Nicasia forced in Carolina's first run of the season with a bases loaded walk. The Woodpeckers (0-1) later tied the game in the third when Rolando Espinosa doubled, stole third and scored on a wild pitch lost by Carolina starter Edwin Jimenez.

Despite the run-scoring wild pitch in the third, Jimenez pitched well as he worked through four innings with just one run allowed on three hits. Jimenez also totaled five strikeouts, including three straight in the first to start the game. Reliever Miguel Guerrero worked the fifth and kept the game tied at 1-1 through five after stranding two baserunners and striking out the side.

The game was eventually suspended after the fifth and was locked at 1-1 when it resumed on Sunday afternoon. That 1-1 tie was short-lived as Carolina scored twice in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead. Jace Avina walked and scored on a RBI single from Tayden Hall to start Carolina's two-run rally. Hall then scored moments later on a sacrifice fly from Jadher Areinamo.

With the Mudcats leading 3-1 reliever Quinton Low took over on the mound and went on to record two scoreless frames with four strikeouts and two walks. Jeison Pena followed with a scoreless eighth, but found trouble in the ninth after allowing two runs, thus allowing the Woodpeckers to tie things up at 3-3. Pena hit a batter and walked another before giving up back-to-back run-scoring hits in the ninth.

Carolina's Shane Smith took over for Pena in the ninth and would induce a double play to end the frame and force extras. Smith (1-0) stranded two runners in the ninth and left one man on while pitching a scoreless tenth.

Both Carolina runs in the tenth were helped in by poor Fayetteville defense as the Woodpeckers were charged with two errors in the extra-frame. Both errors led directly to runs for the Mudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.