Woodpeckers Secure First Win of New Season, Split Weekend Series with Mudcats

Fayetteville, NC - Following heavy rain in the Fayetteville area on Friday and Saturday, the Woodpeckers resumed Opening Weekend play on Sunday afternoon hosting the Carolina Mudcats. After dropping the first contest in extra innings, the Woodpeckers rebounded with a 7-1 victory to cap the afternoon.

GAME 1

Play picked up where it left off from Friday night in the top of the sixth inning tied 1-1. Carolina quickly jumped out to a 3-1 lead on a Tayden Hall RBI single and sacrifice fly from Jadher Areinamo.

Quinton Law and Jeison Pena combined for three hitless innings out of the Carolina bullpen, carrying the 3-1 Mudcats lead into the ninth. Fayetteville pulled off a late comeback with ninth inning RBI singles from Rolando Espinosa and Ryan Clifford to tie the game 3-3.

Fayetteville had a golden chance to walk off with the bases loaded and one out, but Sandro Gaston bounced into an inning-ending double play to send the game to extras.

In the top of the tenth, Carolina scored two runs on a pair of throwing errors and locked down the game with Shane Smith on the mound in the bottom of the tenth.

GAME 2

The game remained scoreless into the bottom of the fifth inning until Dauri Lorenzo led off the frame with a single. Kobe Kato entered as a pinch runner, advanced to third on a Tyler Whitaker single, and scored on a passed ball for the 1-0 lead.

Ryan Wrobleski delivered the big swing of the game in the sixth, connecting for a three-run homer that opened up a 4-0 advantage. The blast was the first of the season for Fayetteville and the first of Wrobleski's professional career.

Sandro Gaston capped the scoring with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth that helped seal the Woodpeckers first win of the season with a 7-1 final.

