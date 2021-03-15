Mudcats Season Tickets and Grand Slam Package on Sale Now

March 15, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - For the first time ahead of the 2021 season, the Mudcats are thrilled to announce that season tickets, group ticket options and mini plan packages, including the Grand Slam Package featuring three replica jerseys and more, are all now on sale at carolinamudcats.com and at (919) 269-CATS (2287). Today's newly released ticket plans provide fans their first chance, and best opportunity, to purchase Mudcats tickets for the upcoming 2021 season.

"We are all so excited to have baseball on its way back once again here at Five County Stadium," said Mudcats General Manager - Business Development and Brand Marketing David Lawrence. "We are also very excited to present these ticket options for the first time in several months for our fans. Seating will be limited this year, but our various season ticket and mini plan options are the best way to reserve guaranteed seats throughout the season."

Aligned with local guidance and safety protocols, the capacity of Five County Stadium will be limited to start the 2021 season. With that, the newly released ticket plans are the only way to guarantee seating for all 2021 home games. Available plans include full season ticket plans featuring 60 home games, half season ticket plans featuring 30 games and 15 game quarter season ticket plans. Single game tickets (based on potential availability due to capacity limits), as well as a full calendar of in-season events including promotional nights for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.

Today's announcement is highlighted by the Grand Slam ticket package which is priced at just $70 and features five unique wearable souvenir giveaway items and a ticket to each of the scheduled souvenir giveaway nights planned throughout the season. In all, the Grand Slam Package includes a "919 Night" and Mudcats themed performance hoodie scheduled to be handed out on July 5, a "Pescados de Carolina" replica jersey presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts on July 19, a Micro Brews themed Hawaiian shirt presented by Tryon Family Dentistry on July 24, a pinstriped throwback Mudcats jersey on August 7, and a military themed Mudcats jersey presented by House Autry on August 21. Grand Slam Package mini plan holders are guaranteed to receive the giveaway items, but must be present at Five County Stadium on the respective souvenir game night to receive their respective items.

Much like the Grand Slam Package, season ticket plans additionally feature great savings for fans looking to guarantee seating for multiple games this season. Full season 60 game ticket plans feature 40% savings compared to regularly priced tickets. Half season 30 game ticket plans feature 35% savings and quarter season 15 game plans feature 33% savings off regularly priced tickets. On top of having the same great view for each game, season ticket holders enjoy special perks including season-long discounts to the Tackle Box Team Store, discounts on parking and invitations to exclusive events.

The Mudcats are also now taking group ticket reservations for outings for 20 or more. Traditional group outings begin at a rate of $9.00 per ticket. Additional group ticket options also include suite nights, the Cattails Club Level and picnics. Further information, including pricing and availability for suites, the Cattails Club and picnic options can be obtained by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com. All group bookings are subject to local guidelines and large gathering limitations.

The Mudcats are additionally excited to announce start times for all 2021 home games with Tuesday through Friday home games starting at 7:00 p.m., Saturday home games at 5:00 p.m., and Sunday home games at 1:00 p.m.

The Carolina Mudcats are owned and operated by, and are an officially licensed affiliate of, the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats open the 2021 season in the newly-formed Low-A East League on Tuesday, May 4 at Five County Stadium versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Tickets are on sale now at carolinamudcats.com and at (919) 269-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from March 15, 2021

Mudcats Season Tickets and Grand Slam Package on Sale Now - Carolina Mudcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.