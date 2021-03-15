RiverDogs Set Game Times for 2021 Home Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs unveiled their 2021 schedule in February, giving baseball fans in the Holy City dates to look forward to. Now, those dates have start times to go with them. On Monday, the team announced first pitch times for their 60-game home schedule at The Joe.

The 2021 schedule features six-game series that run from Tuesday-Sunday each week with Mondays off. Standard start times for RiverDogs home games will be 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 5:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The lone exception to those standard times is a 12:05 p.m. start on Wednesday, May 5, the second game of the season. The RiverDogs will play an afternoon contest before The Citadel welcomes Mississippi State to Joe P. Riley, Jr. Park that evening.

"The announcement of start times for our 60 home games is another big step toward the return of professional baseball to Charleston this summer," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We are eagerly anticipating opening our gates to fans on opening night in less than two months."

The RiverDogs are in the process of putting together a promotions schedule for the upcoming season. The team will unveil the full slate of theme nights for 2021 in the coming weeks. A printable game schedule with start times for home games can be found here.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The RiverDogs begin the season on May 4 when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at The Joe. A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

