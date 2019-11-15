Mudcats Add to Front Office Staff for 2020 Season

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats, the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, are excited to announce today the addition of three new front office hires with Business Development Associates Brandon Diorio, Thomas Eatman and Ryder Barrett all joining the Mudcats and the club's ticket sales department for the upcoming 2020, 30th anniversary, season. Diorio and Eatman both enter their first seasons in the Carolina front office, while Barrett enters his second season after interning with the Mudcats during the 2019 season.

Brandon Diorio - Business Development Associate

Brandon Diorio enters his first season with the Mudcats, but has previous experience in Minor League Baseball having worked for the Midwest League's Lansing Lugnuts from February 2018 through August 2019. The Endicott, New York native was initially hired as a part-time Sales Associate with the Lugnuts in February 2018, before transitioning into a full-time role two months later and becoming a Group Sales Representative with Lansing in April of that same year. Diorio is a 2016 graduate of Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.

Thomas Eatman - Business Development Associate

Thomas Eatman is a native of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina and is entering his first year with the Mudcats after graduating from UNC Wilmington in May of 2019. While at UNCW, Eatman earned a B.A. in Recreation, Sports Leadership, and Tourism Management with a concentration in Sports Leadership. He also most recently worked as a student worker and intern for the UNCW Athletics Ticket Office and as the head manager for the UNCW Men's Basketball team.

Ryder Barrett - Business Development Associate

Ryder Barrett returns to Carolina after most recently working as an intern in the Mudcats' ticket department during the 2019 season. A 2018 graduate of UNC Greensboro, Barrett brings previous Minor League Baseball experience with him to the Mudcats as he worked for the South Atlantic League's Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2018. Barrett is originally from Ridgefield, Connecticut.

The Mudcats will celebrate 30 years of baseball in North Carolina when they begin the upcoming 2020 season by hosting the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday, April 9 at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC. Ticket information for the upcoming 30th anniversary season is available by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 30th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

