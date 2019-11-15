Down East Wood Ducks Unveil New Copa de la Diversion Identity for 2020 Season

Kinston, North Carolina - The Down East Wood Ducks announced their new Copa de la Diversion identity for the 2020 season earlier today. The team took part in the program in 2019 as Patos Joyuyos. The new identity for 2020 is Avocados Luchadores de Down East. The announcement was part of MiLB's unveiling of its 2020 Copa de la Diversion (Fun Cup) campaign and event series.

Similar to last year, the 2020 participating teams will release their official on-field looks in March as the second part of the unveiling, when on-field merchandise will be available for purchase on the team's official website. The team does have Avocados Luchadores de Down East t-shirts available for purchase in the team store and online now.

"Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" featured 33 teams in its inaugural 2018 campaign, grew to 72 teams last year and will include 92 teams for the 2020 season. "Copa de la Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" or "Fun Cup", is the cornerstone of MiLB's U.S. Hispanic/Latino fan engagement initiative.

The Wood Ducks will play as the Avocados Luchadores de Down East for approximately 6 games during the regular season and will feature the identity on one of the Saturday promotional giveaways for fans. Other promotional and marketing details are currently being finalized by the team and will be announced when the full promotional calendar is announced in January 2020.

Wood Ducks 2020 season tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by calling the team offices at 252-686-5172 or stopping by the team office located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am-5pm). The team is currently redesigning their online ticket site and expect tickets to be available for purchase online in January 2020.

