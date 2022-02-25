Mud Hens Announce 2022 Season Promotions Schedule

Are you ready for the 20th season of Mud Hens baseball at Fifth Third Field? Well then - let's PLAY BALL! This year, the Toledo Mud Hens will play 75 home games in the Glass City from April 5 through September 25. The Hens are Back in Full Swing for summer with exciting promotions and events all season long.

The five you can't miss:

5. Toledo Jeep Fest Weekend | Friday, August 12 - Sunday, August 14

Toledo loves Jeep and so do the Mud Hens. The Mud Hens will celebrate one of the most iconic Toledo-made products during the 2022 Toledo Jeep Fest. Downtown will be full of activities from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14 and we will be right in the middle of the action. The team will wear a new version of our popular Mud Crawlers jersey for all three games during the 2022 Jeep Fest Weekend.

4. Marvel's Defender of the Diamond Night (Friday, June 24) and Marvel Super Hero™ Night (Friday, August 26)

The Mud Hens are excited to partner in Minor League Baseball's new 'Marvel's Defender of the Diamond' series. The Mud Hens will wear specialty Captain America (Sam Wilson) jerseys during the games on Friday, June 24 and Friday, August 26. Get to the game early to take photos with your favorite Marvel Super Hero, featuring Spider-Man on June 24 and Black Panther on August 26.

3. Fireworks Show | Sunday, July 3

Celebrate the holiday weekend and join us for our one and only postgame fireworks show of the season on Sunday, July 3! The first of its kind, this show will be shot off entirely from the warning track of Fifth Third Field.

2. Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene Combined Bobblehead Package | Thursday, August 11 and Thursday, August 25

T-Town Tork and Glass City Greene! The future stars of the Detroit Tigers spent a majority of the 2021 season with Toledo, helping lead the Mud Hens to a Midwest Division crown. Join us on Thursday, August 11 as we recognize top Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson, and on Thursday, August 25 as we recognize top ten MLB prospect Riley Greene! Bobblehead ticket packages are limited, so stay tuned to learn how you can purchase these can't-miss items.

1. Opening Day | Tuesday, April 5

Our most exciting event of the season is Opening Day of course! It's a Toledo holiday, so mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 5 as we celebrate the return of America's favorite pastime. This year, the party is going to be even bigger. Reserve tickets in advance - Opening Day has sold out 19 consecutive seasons at Fifth Third Field!

Returning favorites:

ZOOperstars! (Saturday, July 2) and BirdZerk (Sunday, July 24)

An oldie but goodie! BirdZerk will return to Toledo for the first time since 2013 on Sunday, July 24. This whirlybird is spontaneous, outrageous, and unpredictable, but is sure to provide laughs. His friends, the ZOOperstars!, will also make an appearance for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, July 2. If you haven't seen these guys in action, you're in for a real treat. With Shark McGwire, Clammy Sosa, and Harry Canary on the loose, there's no telling what will happen! These are can't-miss games for families.

Toledo Mud Hounds Dog Friendly Nights | Every Tuesday beginning May 24

Fetch a great time at Fifth Third Field by bringing your dog to a Mud Hens game! The Mud Hens will take the field as the Mud Hounds on all of our dog-friendly games throughout the 2022 season, wearing specialty Mud Hounds jerseys and caps. 100% of dog ticket proceeds will benefit the Toledo Humane Society and Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

Hensville Inflatable Theme Park | June 12, June 26, July 24, July 31, August 14, August 28

Our popular Inflatable Theme Park is back for the 2022 season! On select Sundays throughout the season, bring the family out to Hensville Park as it turns into a gigantic playground! Make your way through the obstacle course, jump in the bounce house, play the inflatable games, or try your skills at the speed pitch. Our Inflatable Theme Park is fun for all ages and is free with a ticket to that day's Mud Hens game.

YMCA Gymnastics National Championship Opening Ceremonies | Thursday, June 23

Military Appreciation Night | Friday, July 1

Hensville Live! Postgame Concert Series (every Friday June - August, select Saturday dates)

Reoccurring promotions:

School Education Days | Wednesday, May 4, Thursday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 25

Senior Days | Wednesday, May 4, Thursday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 25

Kids Run the Bases | Every Sunday

Pick out your favorite games and promotions and start planning your summer fun today! Single game tickets for the 2022 Mud Hens season are on sale now, including Opening Day on Tuesday, April 5. Don't miss out on the biggest party of the year.

Promotions are subject to change. Please check mudhens.com/promotions for updates and additional events throughout the season.

