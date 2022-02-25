Iowa Cubs Release 2022 Promotional Schedule

DES MOINES, IA - Opening Day is just around the corner and the Iowa Cubs have another season of baseball and fun at Principal Park slated for 2022. All single-game Iowa Cubs tickets go on sale this Tuesday, March 1.

Fan-favorite weekly promotions that will be back in 2022 include Thursday Mug Club (Mistress Brewing Company), Friday Fireworks (Mediacom), Saturday Pre-Game Catch on the Field (College Savings Iowa) and Sunday Kids Run the Bases (Blank Children's Hospital). On Thursday's you can enjoy six items for $3 from the time gates open until the start of the game with our 6-4-$3 Happy Hour special and our Fareway 2-for-1 ticket offer will also be added to Thursday games.

New weekly promotions will be "Twos-days", a special ticket offer on Tuesday's in which you get two reserved tickets, two pizza slices and two 16oz beers or 20oz soft drinks for $32. Drop your business card off at the Fan Service Center at a Wednesday 12:08 game to be entered in a drawing to win a free suite rental or a group outing of up to 50 tickets* to an Iowa Cubs game with our new Business Person Special.

Dollar Dogs (Berkwood Farms) will also return for five dates - May 31, June 28, July 12, Aug. 23 and Sept. 13 - while our furry friends will take over Principal Park for Dog Days (ARL, Tito's, Doggy Daycare) on June 28 and Aug. 23.

For the third consecutive year, fans can also look forward to the I-Cubs wearing their Demonios de Des Moines jerseys in conjunction with Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. Iowa will become the Demonios de Des Moines for three dates in 2022 - June 4, Aug. 7 and Aug. 27.

Iowa will have special Holiday Firework shows after each game on July 1, July 2 and July 3, with the annual citizenship ceremony taking place on Friday, July 1.

The Iowa Cubs have two major jersey giveaways slated for 2022, including a Brennen Davis Jersey Shirt (Musco) on Saturday, May 14, and a Replica Jersey Giveaway for college basketball star Caitlin Clark on Saturday, June 18.

Bring the whole family to the ballpark for Family Carnival Night on Saturday, May 21, Christmas in July on Thursday, July 14, an Iowa Cubs styled Pop It Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 6 and to see the official mascot of the Chicago Cubs, Clark the Cub at Principal Park on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Iowa will wear new Avengers themed jerseys on Saturday, July 16, as part of Minor League Baseball's "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series. Spiderman and Thor will also make appearances at Principal Park that night.

Visit the ballpark during the first homestand of the season for a chance to receive a 2022 Magnet Schedule sponsored by KCCI and on Thursday, April 28, for a 2022 Schedule Poster. Both Principal and Betfred will also have giveaways this year, to be announced at a later date.

Season tickets, Mini Plans and Flex Packs are all available now, as well as Group Packages for groups of 25 or more and Cubbie's Kids Club memberships for children 13 years and younger.

The 2022 Minor League season and the Iowa Cubs' business operations are not affected by the current contract negotiations between the MLBPA and MLB owners for their collective bargaining agreement. The Iowa Cubs open the 2022 season at Buffalo on Tuesday, April 5. The home opener at Principal Park is at 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 against Toledo. For more information, visit www.iowacubs.com.

*All tickets and dates are subject to availability

