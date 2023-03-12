Motor City Takes Sunday Matinee 2-1

Fraser, MI - Austin Daae scored the only goal for the Columbus River Dragons in a disappointing 2-1 loss to the Motor City Rockers on Sunday afternoon at Big Boy Arena.

Daae recorded his 16th goal of the season with a wrist shot from the left wing faceoff circle, beating Rockers goaltender Trevor Babin (19 saves) on the glove side to make it 1-0 after one period of play.

Then Motor City began its comeback, starting with Derek Makimaa's 15th of the season to tie the game in the second period. Then Scott Coash's 30th goal of the season in the third period provided the margin of victory for Motor City.

Columbus will face another three-in-three this weekend, as they host the Mississippi Sea Wolves Friday through Sunday at the Columbus Civic Center. Friday's game features special St. Patrick's Day sweaters and Saturday is Columbus Legends Night. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining regular season home games via the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

