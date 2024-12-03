Morgan Tuck Named Connecticut Sun General Manager

December 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced Morgan Tuck as the franchise's General Manager. Additionally, Darius Taylor, the Sun's General Manager since 2022, will take on a new role of Chief Basketball Strategist and Director of Scouting.

"Morgan is a rising star in this industry," Taylor said. "Watching her grow into the front office executive she has become has been nothing short of amazing. Her career has come full circle with the Connecticut Sun organization. I know she will be instrumental in propelling this organization to its fullest potential."

Tuck assumes the role of General Manager after joining the Connecticut Sun in a front office role in May of 2021 as the Director of Franchise Development and adding the position of Assistant General Manager to her title in November of 2022. Prior to that, Tuck spent five years as a player in the WNBA, playing four seasons with the Connecticut Sun-after being drafted third overall by the franchise in 2016-and spending her last season with the Seattle Storm, where she won a WNBA Championship in 2020.

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role with the Sun," Tuck reflected. "Being able to be a part of this organization in various roles has prepared me for this moment, and I'm extremely appreciative for the guidance and support that I have received from our staff and ownership group. This is an exciting time for the Sun, and I'm eager to work alongside our coaching staff, players, and front office to continue the pursuit of our first championship. I look forward to this new chapter and the challenges ahead, as we aim to maintain a winning culture and create lasting memories for our fans."

"We are thrilled to elevate Morgan Tuck to the position of General Manager of the Connecticut Sun," remarked Connecticut Sun President, Jen Rizzotti. "Over the past few years, Morgan has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the growth and success of the organization. She has worked closely with our front office, our coaches, and our players, and throughout that, has developed a greater understanding of what truly matters in our business - culture, community and building relationships. Her leadership and ability to connect with people make her the perfect fit to guide us into the future and our pursuit of a championship."

After two years of serving the Connecticut Sun in the General Manager role where he executed a blockbuster trade for Sun guard Marina Mabrey in July of 2024 and the drafting of Olympic Silver medalist, Leila Lacan; Taylor will assume the role of Chief Basketball Strategist and Director of Scouting, where he will be responsible for providing strategy and recommendations around the expansion draft, roster management, free agency and scouting, as well as overseeing basketball operations. Taylor joined the Sun after a stint with the Atlanta Dream, where he served in several roles throughout his time there as Assistant Coach, Interim Head Coach, and Assistant General Manager. Prior to his time in Atlanta, Taylor served as an Assistant Coach under Dawn Staley, helping recruit the team that won South Carolina's first NCAA National Championship. He brings a unique and varied skillset to his new position, having spent time across many different aspects of the basketball world-as a player, as a Manager of Community and Player programs in the NBA's Development League, and as an Assistant Director of Competitive Programs with USA Basketball.

"I want to acknowledge the tremendous work that Darius Taylor has done as our General Manager over the past 2 years. His impact has been profound, and we are excited to transition him into this new role. Darius is highly respected in our industry, and you won't find many with his extensive experience in women's basketball. This move will allow Darius to continue leveraging that expertise and work alongside Morgan to shape the long-term direction of our roster and overall basketball operations." - Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

