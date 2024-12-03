Golden State Valkyries Announce CarMax as Founding Partner

December 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries today announced CarMax as a Founding Partner of the team, naming CarMax the official used car retailer of the Valkyries. The partnership will be rooted in community impact, with a dedicated focus on Bay Area youth, and will bring fans closer to the team through exclusive behind-the-scenes content and special access moments throughout the year.

"CarMax has a proven focus on creativity, innovation and a consumer-first mentality, an incredible mix of values that align with the Valkyries," said Valkyries President, Jess Smith. "Their commitment to investing in women's sports and in programming that develops young athletes-while fostering supportive environments to enhance skills, build connections, and boost confidence-perfectly matches our mission. We're thrilled to welcome CarMax as a founding partner and look forward to the sustained community impact we can make together."

Throughout the season, CarMax will present an exclusive content series that will take fans behind the scenes of key team events. This series will showcase pivotal moments in the Valkyries' inaugural season, creating deeper connections between the team and its community.

Additionally, CarMax will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Valkyries Expansion Draft, which will take place on Friday, December 6. CarMax will give fans unprecedented access to this historic event, with behind the scenes content and exclusive draft coverage across social and digital channels.

"We are proud to be a founding partner of the Golden State Valkyries, championing these athletes' achievements both on and off the court in the Bay Area," said CarMax Chief Marketing Officer, Sarah Lane. "This partnership reflects our deep passion for advancing women's sports and making a real difference in our community. Together, we're committed to creating programs that foster leadership, build connections, and inspire the next generation of athletes. We can't wait to see the joy and impact this partnership brings to fans and the community."

Known for its groundbreaking approach in the used car industry, CarMax has long been a leader in innovation and exceptional customer experiences. Beyond its industry disruptions, CarMax's commitment to community sets the company apart. CarMax is enhancing its community impact by continuing to expand youth sports programs and local partnerships, fostering inclusion, and providing valuable growth opportunities for youth both on and off the court.

CarMax joins a growing list of Valkyries Founding Partners, including JPMorgan Chase and Kaiser Permanente.

