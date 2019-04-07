Morgan Deals in Hillcats Shutout Win

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - A night after being shut out, the Lynchburg Hillcats returned the favor, blanking the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 3-0, on Sunday night.

The Hillcats (3-1) were led by starter Eli Morgan (Win, 1-0), who tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with six punch outs to down the Pelicans (1-3).

Lynchburg jumped on Birds starter Javier Assad (Loss, 0-1) in the first inning. Tyler Friis singled with one out, and two batters later, Oscar Gonzalez roped an RBI double to give the Hillcats a 1-0 edge.

The game stayed that way until the seventh, when Trenton Brooks led off the inning with a walk and scored on an RBI double from Gavin Collins.

Brooks provided some additional insurance in the ninth, crushing a solo shot over the right field fence, his second of the year, to cap the scoring at 3-0.

Jonathan Teaney followed Morgan's outing with a scoreless seventh inning, and Jared Robinson (Save, 1) worked around two base runners in the ninth to nail down the win.

Assad allowed a run on three hits in five innings, striking out five. Tyler Peyton and Brian Glowicki each gave up a run in two innings of work out of the Myrtle Beach bullpen.

In the series against Myrtle Beach, the Hillcats starting rotation combined to allow two earned runs over 21 innings of work, striking out 25.

The Hillcats will head home for their home opener on Monday night against the Salem Red Sox. Left-hander Juan Hillman will make his first start of the year for Lynchburg against Salem righty Daniel Gonzalez. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Magnet Schedule giveaway, presented by Nadine Blakely. Lynchburg native, former Virginia Tech football star and current Detroit Lions Tight End Logan Thomas will throw out the first pitch prior to the game.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air beginning at 6:20 p.m. on TuneIn Radio and Radio434.

For tickets and more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, the City Stadium box office, or call 434-528-1144.

