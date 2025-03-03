Morgan Bertsch Returns to Sky on Training Camp Contract

March 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today that the team has signed forward Morgan Bertsch to a training camp contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bertsch, who played the 2023 season with the Sky, rejoins the organization after stints with Phoenix and Dallas during the 2024 season. In 2023, she appeared in 28 games, making five starts, and averaged 4.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.2 minutes. She scored in double figures three times, including a career-high 16-point, seven rebound game against Washington.

Bertsch was originally drafted 29th overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft by Dallas before signing training camp contracts with Connecticut (2021) and Dallas (2022).

After playing her collegiate career at UC Davis from 2016-19, Bertsch became the school's all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's basketball with 2,422 career points. With the Aggies, she finished as the record holder in games played (132), total points, scoring average (18.3), blocked shots (193), blocks per game (1.46), and 20-point games (61). She was named Big West Conference Player of the Year (2019), Big West Tournament Most Valuable Player (2019) and Big West Conference All-Tournament Team (2017-19).

The Santa Rosa, Calif. native is currently averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 25.9 minutes with Hozono Global Jairis Murcia in Spain and recording 14.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in Eurocup play. She has also played overseas for Kangoeroes in Belgium, VBW Arka Gydnia in Poland and Lublin in Russia.

Chicago will tip off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 12 p.m. CT. The Sky will also play three preseason games in 2025, including two against Minnesota on May 6 and 10, and one against the Brazilian National Team at LSU on May 2. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.

