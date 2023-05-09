Moose Reassign Boland to Newfoundland

May 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Tyler Boland to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Tyler Boland

Forward

Born Sept. 12, 1996 - St. John's, Nfld.

Height 6.00 - Weight 181 - Shoots R

Boland, 26, appeared in 44 contests for Manitoba during the 2022-23 season while recording 19 points (9G, 10A) and a plus-three rating. He also suited up in one playoff contest. The forward has 57 AHL games under his belt and posted 20 points (9G, 11A), all with Manitoba. Over his ECHL career with Newfoundland, Boland has compiled 37 points (20G, 17A) in 30 regular season games and tallied 25 points (16G, 9A) in 19 playoff contests.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.