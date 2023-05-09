Justin Addamo Joins France for 2023 IIHF World Championship

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The French Ice Hockey Federation announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Justin Addamo has been named to France's roster for the 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship.

This will mark Addamo's first foray onto the World Championship stage, though he has represented his homeland in international competition in the past at the junior level.

This past season was the 6-foot-6, 24-year-old forward's first as a pro. He started the season with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, recording 21 goals and 33 points in 41 games. Addamo signed several professional tryout agreements with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the second half of the season, and ultimately produced five goals in 14 contests for the Black and Gold, earning him an AHL contract with the Penguins for the 2023-24 campaign.

Addamo joins a growing list of current or former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins headed to this year's World Championships. Among them is forward Drew O'Connor and goalie Casey DeSmith were named to Team USA, forward Alex Nylander was named to Team Sweden, and defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph was named to Team Canada.

The tournament, hosted in Tampere, Finland and Rîga, Latvia, begins with preliminary round play on Friday, May 12. France is part of Group A, along with the United States and Sweden, but Addamo's squad opens the tournament on Saturday, May 13 against Austria.

More schedule and team information for Worlds can be found by visiting the IIHF website.

