Moose Re-Sign Forwards Pedersen and Maier

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has re-signed forwards Brent Pedersen and Cole Maier to one-year contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Pedersen, 24, posted nine points (3G, 6A) in 36 games with the Moose during the 2019-20 campaign. The Arthur, Ont. product also appeared in six games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and racked up four points (1G, 3A). Pedersen spent time with both the Solar Bears and the Moose during the 2018-19 campaign. He appeared in 30 games for the Solar Bears where he collected 32 points (12G, 20A) and 29 games with the Moose where he posted five points (4G, 1A). Pedersen previously played three seasons of Canadian USports hockey with Laurentian University, totalling 59 points (27G, 32A) in 76 games.

Maier, 24, collected 15 points (7G, 8A) in 59 games with the Moose during the 2019-20 campaign. The Pequannock, N.J. product led Manitoba rookies in goals and tied for second in assists. Maier scored one goal in three games with the Moose in 2018-19. Prior to joining Manitoba, the centreman spent four seasons with the Union College Athletics where he totalled 95 points (38G, 57A) in 133 career NCAA games. Maier was a finalist for the ECAC Defensive Forward of the Year in 2018-19.

Brent Pedersen

Left Wing

Born July 5, 1995 -- Arthur, Ont.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 215 -- Shoots L

Cole Maier

Centre

Born June 24, 1995 -- Pequannock, N.J.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 199 -- Shoots R

