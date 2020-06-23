Anaheim Ducks Name Martin Madden Assistant General Manager

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Martin Madden Assistant General Manager.

Madden has spent the last 12 seasons with the Ducks, most recently serving as the club's Director of Amateur Scouting. In his new role, Madden will oversee all of the club's scouting efforts (professional and amateur) and assume an expanded role in a majority of hockey operations directives and initiatives. He will continue to play a key role in producing the final prospect list leading up to the 2020 NHL Draft.

A native of Quebec City, Madden spent four years as an amateur scout for Carolina, winning the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006. Prior to his time in Raleigh, he served as a scout for the New York Rangers for seven seasons. Madden received his first scouting position with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League while completing his MBA in Finance at HEC Montreal.

