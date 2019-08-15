Moose Re-Sign Defenceman Charles-David Beaudoin

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Charles-David Beaudoin on a one-year contract.

Beaudoin, 25, appeared in 57 games with the Moose in the 2018-19 season where he collected seven points by scoring one goal and adding six assists. The Drummondville, Que. native spent the past two seasons with the Moose after making his AHL debut with the Binghamton Senators in 2016-17. Beaudoin has collected 17 points (2G, 15A) in 99 career AHL games.

Prior to turning pro, Beaudoin spent two seasons at the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres where he suited up for 43 games and collected 34 points (10G, 24A). Beaudoin also spent five seasons in the QMJHL with Drummondville and Rimouski where he captured the 2015 QMJHL Championship and was named the 2013 QMJHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

Charles-David Beaudoin

Defence

Born Jan. 10, 1994 -- Drummondville, Que.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 186 -- Shoots R

