Marlies Sign Nicholas Baptiste

August 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Nicholas Baptiste.

Baptiste, 24, split the 2018-19 season between the Milwaukee Admirals and the Toronto Marlies. In 18 games with the Marlies, he recorded seven points (2 goals, 5 assists). Baptiste has appeared in 47 career regular season NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, registering 10 points (7 goals, 3 assists). The Ottawa native was drafted 69thoverall in the third round by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 11 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly.).

