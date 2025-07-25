Montreal at Calgary - Week 8

July 25, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







The Calgary Stampeders host the Montreal Alouettes in Week 8 action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.