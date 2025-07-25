Amos Receives Max Fine; Two Others Fined for Actions in Week 7

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued one maximum fine and two additional fines from Week 7.

Hamilton defensive back DaShaun Amos has received a maximum fine for delivering a spear to Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown. Amos was penalized for roughing the passer, classified as a major, Grade 2 infraction on the play.

Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson has been fined for delivering a spear to Calgary wide receiver Tevin Jones.

Saskatchewan defensive back C.J. Reavis has been fined for delivering a high hit to the head of BC quarterback Nathan Rourke.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:

Discipline related to dress code violations

Discipline involving teams or staff

Discipline involving players who have been released







