Montgomery Swept by Biloxi in Thursday Doubleheader

June 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (31-23) were swept in a doubleheader by the Biloxi Shuckers (21-32) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Game One

Sean Hunley opened the game with three scoreless innings and dropped his ERA to 1.95 in Double-A.

The Biscuits led 3-0 after five innings. Bob Seymour hammered a homer to right in the first inning, and Dru Baker added two RBI singles.

The Shuckers ripped off seven straight runs to win game one 7-3.

Game Two

The Biscuits took the early lead again on an RBI single from Baker in the first. Chandler Simpson added an RBI single in the fourth to make it 2-0.

Biloxi rallied again, scoring in the fifth and the sixth to tie the game at 2-2. In extra innings, the two clubs exchanged runs in the eighth before Biloxi scored two runs in the top of the ninth. Willy Vaquez tied the game with a single in the bottom of the eighth to keep Montgomery in the game. In the bottom of the ninth, Simpson tripled to score a run, but he was left on base as Biloxi won 5-4.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk. Ben Peoples will make the start for Montgomery while Brett Wichrowski is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

