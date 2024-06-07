Dana and Rada Shine in Rocket City Win

June 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - Led by stellar performances from starting pitcher Caden Dana and centerfielder Nelson Rada, the Rocket City Trash Pandas defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 3-2 Friday evening at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas struck in the opening inning as designated hitter Orlando Martinez doubled in Rada from second. The Angels top prospect started the inning with a single and stole second to set up Martinez's double.

Chattanooga tied the game in the second as designated hitter Nick Northcut hit his league-leading 12th home run.

Rada responded with his first Double-A home run in the third, sneaking one over the home bullpen to give the Trash Pandas a 2-1 lead.

Things stayed that way until the sixth as the Lookouts scored on another solo shot to tie the game. Second baseman Francisco Urbaez did the honors with his second dinger of the series.

Rocket City would jump in front a final time on a wild pitch from Lookouts reliever Carson Rudd (L, 0-2). Rada singled with one away, went first-to-third on another single from left fielder Gustavo Campero, then scored for the third time on Rudd's errant pitch to put the Trash Pandas up 3-2.

That got Trash Pandas starting pitcher Caden Dana (W, 4-3) the win as the righthander tossed a career-high eight innings and struck out 10 batters.

Rocket City reliever Hayden Seig (S, 2) closed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the victory.

Rocket City will aim for a third straight win on Saturday against the Lookouts on what will be Negro League Tribute Night as well as a fireworks night sponsored by Bill Penney Toyota.

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. Thomas Farr (CHA)

