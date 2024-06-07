NCAA Softball Showcase Comes to Toyota Field in 2025

June 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The playing surface at Toyota Field will sport a new configuration in February 2025 as the Rocket City Softball Showcase will take over the stadium for a week, featuring four programs from the Southeastern Conference.

"This is an exciting event that showcases our stadium and our community in a completely new light," said Madison Mayor Paul Finley. "Our region is known for being on the cutting edge of big things and we believe this week of softball will be one that will continue the momentum of everything here in the Town Madison development."

The partnership with the City of Madison, Rocket City Trash Pandas, Madison County Commission, Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Huntsville Sports Commission brings the national spotlight to Toyota Field with more than 16 games at the stadium.

"A project like this only happens with everyone pulling together and we can't wait to see Toyota Field take on a new look for this event in February," said Garrett Fahrmann, General Manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "Our team is known for providing a fun and festive environment for Trash Pandas games and we will bring that same mindset to a great week of softball here at Toyota Field."

Starting on Feb. 19, there will be five straight days of college softball at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas - headlined by Women's College World Series participant Alabama against Jacksonville State.

"Major events like this only come about with everyone believing in the vision of making Toyota Field a softball stadium for a week," said Joel Lamp, Sports Development Manager for the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We can't wait to host this week of softball as we create a new event that highlights the continued growth of softball."

Following the opening night, that includes a home game for UAH, the weekend will feature four straight days of softball action featuring nine teams, including three from the SEC as Auburn, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State will be joined by Alabama mid-major powers Jacksonville State and UNA, as well as former Women's College World Series participant James Madison, Conference USA power Louisiana Tech, rising Southern Conference program at ETSU, and regular NCAA Tournament contender Miami (OH).

"We look forward to providing everyone a fantastic experience while they are here as this provides a unique opportunity to showcase all the great things Huntsville has to offer," said Mark Russell, Executive Director of the Huntsville Sports Commission. "Softball is a growing sport and we look forward to continuing that momentum with this event."

Presale for Trash Pandas season ticket holders will start on June 10th with public on sale set for June 13th at 10 a.m., with party decks, suites, and concourse suites available.

"We're a community that built big things over the years and we are proud to be part of this big event coming to Toyota Field," said Madison County Commission Chairman Mac

McCutcheon. "I'm proud of our community bringing their talents together to take this event from a vision to reality. We look forward to welcoming all the teams to Madison and Huntsville for what will be a first-class experience."

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING...

"Anytime we have an opportunity to grow our sport, especially in our great state, it's an honor to be included. The softball community is growing everyday and we are thankful for everyone involved hosting this great softball event."

- Jacksonville State head coach Jana McGinnis

"We are so excited to play in the first ever Division I softball tournament at Toyota Field in February. It is filled with great competition and will be a great atmosphere for our players to compete."

- James Madison head coach Loren LaPorte

