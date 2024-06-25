Montes and Arroyo Promoted to High-A Everett

June 25, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Seattle Mariners have announced that outfielder Lazaro Montes and infielder Michael Arroyo have been promoted to the High-A Everett AquaSox. In correspondence with the roster move, infielder Brock Rodden and outfielder Victor Labrada have been promoted to AA Arkansas.

Montes, the Mariners' #4 ranked prospect, has been nothing short of stellar since making his professional debut in 2023. The 6-foot-3 native of Havana, Cuba, has hit .306 across his two-year MiLB career with the ACL Mariners and Modesto Nuts, crushing 26 home runs, 32 doubles, and four triples while drawing 97 walks. The 19-year-old has also collected 133 RBIs and a .969 OPS across 497 at-bats.

He was the Mariners co-MiLB Player Of The Month for May, along with Rodden. During the month of may, Montes batted .369 (38x103) with 21 runs, 6 doubles, 6 home runs, 32 RBI and 17 walks, getting on base at a .447 clip, slugging .602 with a 1.049 OPS and 62 total bases in 26 in only games.

Arroyo, the Mariners' #9 ranked prospect, has been versatile across the middle infield across two professional seasons between the ACL Mariners and Modesto Nuts. The native of Cartagena, Colombia, has hit .267 across his two-year MiLB career, smashing 14 home runs, 124 hits, 28 doubles, and eight triples while drawing 76 walks. The 5-foot-8 19-year-old has also collected 77 RBIs and a .856 OPS across 464 at-bats while proving to be a threat on the base paths, stealing 16 bases.

Labrada moves up to Arkansas after spending parts of four minor league seasons with the AquaSox. Labrada was a fan favorite in Everett, known for his smile, electrifying speed and passion for the game of AquaSox baseball. In 2024, he hit .308 with the Frogs, collecting 48 hits, 24 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases while hitting five home runs. He leaves Everett on a high note, hitting a walk-off, extra-innings single in his final game to complete a late-game AquaSox comeback against the Hillsboro Hops.

Rodden's stay with the AquaSox was quite short-lived, playing in only 67 games with the Frogs. Across 258 at-bats, the switch-hitting Rodden hit .302 and collected 78 hits, 14 doubles, three triples, and nine home runs. Known for his hustle on every play, he brings a fierce, competitive play style to the Travelers and looks to slot in at either second base or third base.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.