The Malmö Oat Milkers Game Is Tonight

June 25, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The Malmö Oat Milkers are coming to Everett tonight, but they'll have some familiar faces. Your hometown Everett AquaSox will play as the Oat Milkers, Minor League Baseball's newest team brought to the league by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company.

Everett AquaSox fans can expect an unforgettable Oat Milker game experience, including a new first-pitch ritual, trivia, a chance to "sign a contract to be an Oat Milker for a day," and more.

This game will be unforgettable, so grab your tickets now and don't miss out! Gates for the June 25th Oat Milkers game open at 6:05. Righty Marcelo Perez is scheduled to start on the mound for the Oat Milkers (aka the AquaSox).

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.