Monsters' Historic Series Comeback Ends in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Bears
June 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at Giant Center. With the loss, the Monsters finished the Eastern Conference Finals with a 3-4 record marking only the fifth time in American Hockey League history that a team have overcame a 0-3 series deficit to force a Game 7.
Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on the power play at 19:02 of the first period off helpers from Denton Mateychuk and David Jiricek, but Hershey's Logan Day quickly responded at 19:41 leaving the teams tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Pierre Dube scored a power-play goal at 4:14 of the middle frame sending Cleveland to the final intermission traililng 2-1. James Malatesta notched a marker to tie the game at 14:08 of the third period assisted by Fix-Wolansky forcing the teams into an extra frame. Hershey's Garrett Roe scored the game-winning goal at 7:38 of overtime bringing the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 27 shots in defeat while Hershey's Hunter Shepard made 42 saves for the win.
