Syracuse Crunch to Hold 2024-25 Home Opener October 12

June 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced five guaranteed home dates for the 2024-25 season beginning with the team's Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Below is a complete list of the five guaranteed home dates:

Saturday, October 12 Saturday, November 30 Saturday, January 25 Saturday, February 22 Saturday, March 29

Opponents and start times will be announced when the AHL releases the full regular season schedule at a later date. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.