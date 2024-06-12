Bears Announce Schedule for 2024 Calder Cup Finals vs. Coachella Valley

June 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and the American Hockey League have announced the schedule for the Calder Cup Finals versus the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Hershey, the No. 1-seeded club in the Eastern Conference and the defending Calder Cup Champions, will square off with Coachella Valley, the No. 1-seeded team in the Western Conference, in a best-of-seven series and a rematch of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, June 14 vs. Coachella Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Sunday, June 16 vs. Coachella Valley, GIANT Center, 5 p.m.

Game 3 - Tuesday, June 18 at Coachella Valley, Acrisure Arena, 10 p.m.

Game 4 - Thursday, June 20 at Coachella Valley, Acrisure Arena, 10 p.m.

*Game 5 - Saturday, June 22 at Coachella Valley, Acrisure Arena, 9 p.m.

*Game 6 - Monday, June 24 vs. Coachella Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 - Wednesday, June 26 vs. Coachella Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

Tickets for Hershey's home games are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

This marks the 25th time in franchise history that the Bears will play for the Calder Cup. Hershey won its league-record 12th championship last June, defeating Coachella Valley in overtime in Game 7 at Acrisure Arena. Last year's series versus Coachella Valley saw the Bears fall down 2-0 in the series before returning to GIANT Center and winning three straight home games to take a 3-2 series lead. After the Firebirds won Game 6 to force a decisive finish, Hershey claimed Game 7 by winning its third overtime game of the series on a Mike Vecchione goal.

This marks the fourth time in league history that two AHL clubs have competed for the Calder Cup in back-to-back years, and the first since the Springfield Indians and Rochester Americans squared off both in 1990 and 1991, with Springfield winning the championship in both years.

This year's rendition of the Bears are looking to become the first AHL team to repeat as Calder Cup Champions since Hershey won the league crown in 2009 and 2010.

Fans are asked to continue to check HersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest updates on the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

