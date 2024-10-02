Monster Truck Car Crush to Kick off Inaugural "Tennessee Valley Auto Fest" Weekend

Huntsville, Ala. - Tennessee Valley Auto Fest officials announced today that a monster truck will crush a car to kick off the weekend festivities on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. The inaugural auto fest will take place Oct. 18 and 19 at The Joe.

We are thrilled to get this world class event started with our car crush, said Ed Fausel, Event Manager. This is a unique way to celebrate what we believe will be a special weekend in the Rocket City. We hope everyone comes out to enjoy this special festival.

The Car Crush event is free and open to the public. Tickets to the Tennessee Valley Auto Fest can be purchased here. For $10, individuals can purchase single-day tickets to attend on Friday or Saturday. Car owners who want to display their vehicle at the show can do so for $25 until Oct. 4 and $30 after then. Businesses interested in a vendor space for the inaugural festival can apply here.

