FC Cincinnati 2 Midfielder Yair Ramos Selected to Venezuela National Team Roster Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

October 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 midfielder Yair Ramos has been selected to join the Venezuela National Team roster for the country's upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifying matches against Argentina and Paraguay. The initial 40-man roster was announced on Tuesday afternoon by the Venezuela Football Federation.

Ramos and the Venezuelan National Team will play two CONMEBOL qualifying matches in October with the first scheduled match coming against 2022 FIFA World Cup winners, Argentina on October 10 at Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin, Venezuela. The second match of the window comes against Paraguay on October 15 in Asunción.

Ramos has represented Venezuela at the U15, U20 and senior team after playing domestically for Caracas Fútbol Club and making appearances for the U20 side in the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

In his first season with FC Cincinnati 2, Ramos has featured as a key piece of the Orange and Blue's attack out of midfield, in what has been the club's best season to date. Ramos has made 13 starts in 20 appearances since signing prior to the start of the season and has scored three goals.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.