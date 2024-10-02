MLS NEXT Pro Announces Pick-Your-Opponent Selection Process for 2024 Playoffs

MLS NEXT Pro today announced that its Pick-Your-Opponent selection process will be livestreamed, allowing viewers to watch in real time as Clubs choose who they will face in the opening round of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. On Tuesday, October 8, the Eastern Conference Selection Show will air live at 1:00 p.m. CT, followed by the Western Conference Selection Show at 2:00 p.m. CT. Both will be hosted by one of the most renowned voices in American soccer, MLS Season Pass announcer Max Bretos and will be carried on MLSNEXTPro.com and the League's X and Instagram channels.

During each Conference Selection Show, the No. 1-3 seeds will choose their opponent from the No. 5-8 seeds, with the No. 4 seed playing the remaining Club. The matchups determined during the Selection Shows will take place in the Conference Quarterfinals the weekend of October 18, with No. 1-4 seeds hosting. The schedule for the Quarterfinals will be announced following the Shows.

MLS NEXT Pro debuted the unique Pick-Your-Opponent Playoff format in 2023 to much fanfare, most notably highlighted by Sporting Kansas City II's head coach Benny Feilhaber choosing a nontraditional opponent and infamously declaring, "scared money don't make money." Sporting KC II is still in the running for the playoffs with just one match to play in the regular season.

DRAMATIC DECISION DAY EXPECTED

Ahead of the Selection Shows, 28 of the 29 Clubs in the League will compete on the final day of the regular season, Sunday, October 6. Fourteen matches will take place to determine final Playoff positioning, with six open spots remaining.

In the Western Conference, only one of the eight Playoff spots remains; five teams separated by just two points are all vying for the final postseason berth in the West: Real Monarchs, Houston Dynamo 2, defending MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champion Austin FC II, Sporting Kansas City II and Portland Timbers2.

Sporting KC II will host LAFC 2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field in a highly consequential Decision Day duel at 3 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10 as the group will need to earn at least two points and get help from around the league in order to secure that eighth and final seed in the 2024 playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference, the five remaining Playoff spots will be contested by seven teams: Inter Miami II, New York City FC II, Crown Legacy FC, Chicago Fire FC II, Carolina Core FC, Chattanooga FC and 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champion Columbus Crew 2. With a difference of just three points separating the fourth placed Inter Miami II and 10th placed Columbus Crew 2, anything can happen on Decision Day.

All Eastern Conference matches will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, followed by the Western Conference at 4:00 p.m. ET. All Decision Day matches will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

PLAYOFF FORMAT AND SCHEDULE:

The 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs will feature 15 single elimination matches over the course of four consecutive weekends, with three rounds leading to MLS NEXT Pro Cup. This year's Playoffs will feature more Clubs competing, more matches being played and more Clubs picking their opponents. All MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and MLS NEXT Pro Cup will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The round-by-round format and schedule follows:

Conference Quarterfinals: October 18 - 20 (four matches per conference) No. 1-3 seeds in each conference will host and select their opponent from the No. 5-8 seeds

No. 4 seed will host the remaining Club

Conference Semifinals: October 25 - 27 (two matches per conference) The highest remaining seed in each conference will select and host an opponent from the two lowest seeded teams

The two remaining Clubs will face each other, with the higher of the two seeds hosting

Conference Finals: November 1 - 3 (one match per conference) The higher remaining seed in each conference will host the other remaining Club

MLS NEXT Pro Cup: November 8 - 10 (one match) The Club with the highest regular season points total will host the other remaining Club

