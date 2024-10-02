New York City FC Gets Better of FC Cincinnati 3-2

October 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati dropped a 3-2 road result to New York City FC on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena. With the result, the Orange and Blue fell to 17-10-5 (56 points) as NYCFC improved to 13-11-8 (47 points).

NYCFC struck first in the 16th minute on a long-range effort from Mitja Ilenic and would score a second in the 65th minute on a goal from Alonso Martínez.

After a handball in the ball, FC Cincinnati were awarded a penalty which Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta converted for his 13th league goal of the season in the 69th minute. His goal marked his 32nd goal contribution of the season (13 goals, 19 assists) which set a new single-season club record for the Orange and Blue.

NYCFC were awarded a penalty shortly after when VAR determined the Cincinnati defense committed a foul in the box, which Santiago Rodríguez converted in the 75th minute. Corey Baird scored for the Orange and Blue six minutes into second-half stoppage time to pull one back for the visitors, but FCC were unable to grab an equalizer.

AS IT HAPPENED

NYC: Mitja Ilenic, GOAL - 16' (1-0) - Maxi Moralez controlled possession down the left wing, assessing options for New York City in the Cincinnati half. Moralez picked out Mitja Ilenic with a long pass through the middle of the field to reverse the field. Illenic took a touch before sending in a low shot through the Cincinnati defense and picked out the back of the net at the far post.

NYC: Alonso Martínez, GOAL - 65' (2-0) - New York's Santiago Rodríguez sparked the move that led to City's second goal of the night, forcing a Cincinnati turnover and making a long run from half to half. On approaching the Orange and Blue's penalty box, Rodríguez picked out Alonso Martínez making a supporting run who finished with a curled right footed effort.

CIN: Luciano Acosta, GOAL (PK) - 69' (2-1) - After a handball in the box from a New York City defender, Luciano Acosta converted from the spot to cut New York City's lead with 20 minutes to play in regulation.

NYC: Santiago Rodríguez, GOAL (PK) - 75' (3-1) - Rodríguez responded to Acosta's successful penalty with one of his own to regain a two-goal advantage for the hosts.

CIN: Corey Baird, GOAL - 90'+6 (3-2) - Yamil Asad and Luciano Acosta quickly resumed play in second half stoppage as Cincinnati looked for a way back into the match. Acosta took the short pass and sent in a cross where Niko Gioacchini rose to challenge for a shot. Gioacchini's effort kept New York City from making a clearance and Corey Baird struck the second-chance ball from close range to convert his goal.

FC Cincinnati return to TQL Stadium on Saturday, October 5 to host Orlando City SC. Saturday is Fan Appreciation for the final home regular season game of the season and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Limited tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK). The match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will be carried over the radio locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati's five-match win streak against NYCFC across all competitions was snapped in the loss.

- Luciano Acosta set a single-season club record with his 32nd goal contribution (13 G, 19 A), breaking his own club record of 31 set last season.

- Acosta moved into the top-10 in MLS history for single-season goal contributions.

- Corey Baird scored his first goal since July 20 - also at Red Bull Arena - against the New York Red Bulls.

- Wednesday marked FC Cincinnati's 15th all-time match at Red Bull Arena, and 13th since 2019, more than any other road venue.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at New York City FC

Date: October 2, 2024

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: Red Bull Arena

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 64 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

NYC: 1-2-3

CIN: 0-2-2

NYC - Mitja Ilenic (Moralez) 16', Alonso Martínez (Rodríguez) 65', Santiago Rodríguez (PK) 75'

CIN - Luciano Acosta (PK) 69', Corey Baird 90'+6

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Luca Orellano (Corey Baird 81'), Teenage Hadebe (Yamil Asad 46'), Miles Robinson, Alvas Powell (Ian Murphy 61'), DeAndre Yedlin (Kipp Keller 90'+1), Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta (C), Yuya Kubo (Niko Gioacchini 81'), Kevin Kelsy

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Bret Halsey, Gerardo Valenzuela, Malik Pinto

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

NYC: Matt Freese, Thiago Martins (C), Kevin O'Toole, Mitja Ilenic (Tayvon Gray 85'), Justin Haak, James Sands, Andres Perea, Maxi Moralez (Birk Risa 85'), Santiago Rodríguez (Strahinja Tanasijevic 90'+9), Alonso Martínez (Mansef Bakrar 76'), Hannes Wolf

Substitutes not used: Luis Barranza, Jovan Mijatovic, Julian Fernandez, Christian McFarlane, Agustin Ojeda

Head Coach: Nick Cushing

STATS SUMMARY: NYC/CIN

Shots: 12 / 14

Shots on Goal: 9 / 5

Saves: 3 / 6

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Fouls: 15 / 11

Offside: 2 / 2

Possession: 53.7 / 46.3

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Kevin Kelsy (Yellow Card) 34'

NYC - James Sands (Yellow Card) 41'

NYC - Thiago Martins (Yellow Card) 66'

NYC - Andres Perea (Yellow Card) 84'

NYC - Tayvon Gray (Yellow Card) 90'+1

NYC - Hannes Wolf (Yellow Card) 90'+14

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Ast. Referees: Cory Richardson, Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

