Monday's Cutters Game Cancelled

July 17, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release


Tonight's Williamsport Crosscutters game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers has been cancelled due to rain and will not be made-up.

All tickets dated July 17, 2023 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2023 Cutters home game.

Williamsport will now open their two-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers tomorrow night at 6:35pm at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The following promotions are scheduled;

Turn Back The Clock - We're gonna party like it's 1999, the first year of Cutters Baseball. Tickets roll back to '99 prices and more throwback fun.

Topps Tuesday - Presented by Topps. A free sample pack of 2023 Topps baseball cards for the first 1,000 fans. Enter to win a valuable Topps Gift Bag, including a new box of Topps baseball cards.

BOGO Ticket Tuesday - Presented by GIANT. Show your GIANT card - OR your digital card in the GIANT app at the box office for buy one, get one free Stadium Reserved tickets.

Charitable Tuesdays - Presented by Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing. Learn more about a non-profit doing great work in our community.

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

