Moncton's 8th Straight Win Comes at Mooseheads Expense

January 5, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The QMJHL-leading Moncton Wildcats kept their hot streak going on Sunday in Halifax by cruising to their eighth consecutive victory with a 5-1 defeat of the Halifax Mooseheads. Five different players scored while Riley Sampson's second period goal stood up as the game-winner. Jake Todd provided the lone offense for the Mooseheads, who lost their fifth straight game.

Moncton, who improved their record to 29-5-2-0 on the final full day prior to the trade deadline expiring, made some news during the pre-game when news broke of a trade that sent high-scoring forward Yoan Loshing to Shawinigan for a pair of draft pick. The Loshing move opened a 20-year-old roster spot for the club with multiple reports suggesting that the Cats will be adding current AHL defenceman Dylan Gill who is property of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Goalie Mathis Rousseau made 36 saves while being tagged with the loss for Halifax while rookie Rudy Guimond picked up his second career victory with a 24-save effort.

Other goal scorers for Moncton included Etienne Morin, Pier-Etienne Cloutier, Gabe Smith and Dylan MacKinnon.

Halifax will next play at home on Thursday night when they host Western Conference leading Drummondville at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

