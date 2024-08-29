Moncton Wildcats Reduce Roster
August 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Moncton Wildcats announce the release of the following players to their respective teams:
Will Cole
Niko El Khouri
Dominik Necak
Xavier Farrah
Mitchell Wagner
Jack Hayne
Ben Lindsay
With these cuts, the Wildcats' roster is now down to 27 players - 16 forwards, 9 defensemen & 2 goalies.
