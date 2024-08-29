2024-25 Opening Night Roster Announced

Your 2024-25 Halifax Mooseheads Opening Night roster has been unveiled and features 15 forwards, seven defencemen and two goalies.

The new-look Herd will have 14 returning players and 10 new faces on the squad this year, including 11th overall draft pick Danny Walters and fellow 16-year-old 2024 draftees Caylen Blake and Amelio Santini. Newcomers from the 2023 draft class are Alec Nasreddine, Eddy Doyle and Patrick McNab.

Forward Justin Breton cracked the roster in his third training camp after he was drafted by the Moose in the ninth round in 2022. German defenceman Carlos Handel was Halifax's top pick, 43rd overall, in July's CHL Import draft. 17-year-old forward Shawn Carrier was acquired in a trade with Moncton that sent Markus Vidicek to the Wildcats in June and will play a major role on the re-configured team. Carrier was the sixth overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft. Defenceman Lincoln Waugh is the latest addition to the Mooseheads after he was picked up in a deal with Cape Breton last weekend.

Star goalie Mathis Rousseau leads the list of returning players as he enters his final season of junior hockey. The two other 20-year-old roster spots are held by forward Braeden MacPhee and defenceman Brady Schultz, who enjoyed a massive 57-point season in 2023-24 and is only 27 points away from tying Konrad Abeltshauser's franchise record for career point by a defenceman with 150.

Forwards Logan Crosby, Liam Kilfoil, Lou Levesque, Jan Sprynar, Jake Todd, Cade Moser and Antoine Fontaine are all back for another season and will be joined by returning defencemen Jack Martin, Owen Phillips and Dominic MacKenzie as well as goalie Jack Milner.

Defenceman Logan Trewin was the final player reassigned from camp when he was returned to the Halifax Macs on Thursday after going through the return to play protocol with the Mooseheads. The 2024, 4th round pick was injured during a preseason game against Cape Breton on August 21st.

Andrew Lord is set to serve as Head Coach in his first season with Halifax after the reigning ECHL Coach of the Year joined the team in the offseason from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Brad MacKenzie was promoted to Associate Coach and the duo will form the two-man operation behind the bench. Lord will handle the forwards and power play while MacKenzie will continue to focus on the defencemen and penalty kill.

The Mooseheads have three preseason games remaining, including one at home at the RBC Centre on Friday, September 13th vs Cape Breton. Fans can stream the game live on the Halifax Mooseheads Official YouTube Channel.

The Home Opener for the 2024-25 season is scheduled for Friday, October 4th at Scotiabank Centre vs the Quebec Remparts. Individual Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 12th at 11am at Ticketmaster.ca.

