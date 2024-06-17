Moncton Wildcats Announce Dustin Friesen as Associate Coach

June 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats continue to build their hockey operations team with the addition of Dustin Friesen as the team's Associate Coach.

"Dustin is someone I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with in Moncton. I've been fortunate to know him for almost 20 years. His work ethic, habits, and passion for hockey are at an elite standard," said Taylor MacDougall, General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations for the Moncton Wildcats. "He's been a leader everywhere he has gone both as a player and a coach and we look forward to Dustin continuing that in Moncton. He will be an integral part of our staff moving forward, and will make a significant impact with all of our players. We are extremely excited to welcome Dustin and his family to the Moncton Wildcats."

Friesen was Head Coach of the Prairie Hockey Academy U18 Prep team of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) for the last three season. He also worked with the Moose Jaw Warriors last season when the team captured its first Western Hockey League (WHL) championship and went to the Memorial Cup.

"Dustin is a high character player and person who has played the game at a high level and is a huge addition to our Wildcats coaching staff. I am fortunate to have had him as a player, team captain, and two-time National Champion at UNB where he learned to win. He followed that with an outstanding 11-year pro career including the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) in Germany where he was a long-time team captain. He got a taste of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the Memorial Cup this year with Moose Jaw, and we are super excited for him to make a difference in Moncton. He will be very enthusiastic in his teachings and will make a difference for all of our players," said Gardiner MacDougall, Head Coach of the Moncton Wildcats.

As a player, Friesen played 11 seasons of professional hockey including three seasons in North America where he spent time in the AHL and eight seasons in Germany where he was a captain of ERC Ingolstad, won the DEL2 Championship, and received the Defencemen of the Year Award in the DEL2. Before moving to the professional leagues, he played five seasons for the University of New Brunswick (UNB) Reds and four seasons with the Swift Current Broncos of the WHL.

"My family and I are very thankful to be part of the Moncton Wildcat organization. I have great respect for Gardiner and Taylor and appreciate the opportunity to contribute to a high-performance environment in developing young men and hockey players," said Friesen.

Friesen and his wife Katherine have three daughters: Taryn, Nova and Evelyn.

