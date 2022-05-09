Moncada & Kelly Back to Sox, Burger to Knights

The Chicago White Sox announced earlier today that both INF Yoán Moncada and RHP Joe Kelly have completed their rehab assignments with the Charlotte Knights. Both Moncada and Kelly were activated off the Chicago White Sox Injured List today.

Moncada, 26, appeared in six games with the Knights on the rehab assignment and hit .318 (7-for-22) with five runs scored, one double, two home runs and five RBIs. He was originally placed on Chicago's injured list on April 4 with a right oblique strain.

Joe Kelly did not allow a run in his three rehab appearances with Charlotte. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

INF Jake Burger, 26, was optioned to the Knights from the Chicago White Sox today. Burger hit .239 (17-for-77) with six runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs in 21 games this season with the White Sox. He has appeared in two games with the Knights this season and is 2-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored.

The Knights return home to Truist Field to open a six-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians starting on Tuesday, May 10. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte.

